The City of Homestead has issued an order urging residents to wear a mask or other personal protective equipment while out in public. This is an additional safety measure being implemented under the State of Emergency declared in response to the national and regional outbreak of COVID-19. Pursuant to recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks of any kind are considered another important tool for residents to continue social distancing practices like staying home if they are able and keeping a distance of six feet between themselves and others while out in public. Please note that this does not impose any additional restrictions on which businesses within the City of Homestead may remain open for essential purposes.
“Everyone is safer at home and we encourage residents to stay home as much as possible,” said Homestead Emergency Manager Stephen Taylor. “However, when you do have to leave to get groceries or for some other essential service it’s important to protect yourself, protect others, and help stop the spread of the virus.”
Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Florida Department of Health Hotline at 1-866-779-6121. For additional information on COVID-19 in Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. In addition, residents can call the City’s Coronavirus Hotline 8am – 5pm Monday – Friday at 305-224-4438 or send questions via email to covid19@cityofhomestead.com.
La Ciudad de Homestead ha emitido una orden instando a los residentes a usar una máscara u otro equipo de protección personal cuando están en público. Este es una medida de seguridad adicional que se está implementando bajo el Estado de Emergencia declarado en respuesta a la pandemia del COVID-19. De acuerdo con los consejos recientes de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades, las máscaras de cualquier tipo se consideran importante para las prácticas de distanciamiento social, como quedarse en casa si pueden y mantener una distancia de seis pies entre ellos y otros. Tenga en cuenta que este no impone restricciones adicionales sobre qué empresas dentro de la Ciudad de Homestead pueden continuar operando por propósitos esenciales.
"Todos están más seguros en casa y alentamos a los residentes a quedarse en casa tanto como sea posible", dijo el gerente de emergencias de Homestead, Stephen Taylor. "Sin embargo, cuando tiene que salir para comprar alimentos o para algún otro servicio esencial, es importante protegerse, proteger a los demás y ayudar a detener la propagación del virus".
Personas que piensan que pueden haber estado expuestos a COVID-19 deben llamar a la línea directa del Departamento de Salud de Florida al 1-866-779-6121. Para obtener información adicional sobre COVID-19 en Homestead, visite www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. Además, los residentes pueden llamar a la línea directa de Coronavirus en Homestead de 8am a 5pm de lunes a viernes al 305-224-4438 o enviar sus preguntas por correo electrónico a covid19@cityofhomestead.com.
