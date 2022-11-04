The City of Homestead recently honored a group of artists who are participating in the Artist in the Spotlight Program. The artists are having their work displayed at the Seminole Theatre.
The artists featured were all exhibitors at the Homestead Arts in the Park event held earlier in the year. They were chosen based on their distinctive styles. The artists selected were Lorenzo Acosta, Alvin Hernandez De Leon, Shannon Trezona, Dianna Escamilla, Andres Carmiol and Jorge DeLeon. They were invited to give remarks from the dais during the special presentations.
“These artists put a lot into their artwork and I want to encourage our artists to have more of a voice. One of our main goals with this program is to inspire new passions,” said Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey. “We want to support the artists in any way we can.”
Bailey and the Seminole Theatre recently hosted an opening reception in the theatre lobby. The art is available for viewing during business hours.
The Artist in the Spotlight program was created in 2010 and is curated to highlight the talents of local artists and allow them to display their work to the local community.
Also, during a recent meeting, Bailey presented a proclamation to the Homestead Elks Lodge #1078 to celebrate their 81st Anniversary. The Elks Lodge in the Southwest area is dedicated to serving the local community by offering a safe space for its members and the community through philanthropic efforts.
“It is not every day that a local organization celebrates 81 years in Homestead, and I wanted to take the time to thank them for being a pillar in our Southwest community. It is organizations like these that instill wholesome values through charity, togetherness, and providing support for those who live in the area,” said Bailey.
