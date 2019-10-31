Get out and VOTE

Get out and VOTE

 Carsten Reisinger

Early Voting

Friday, November 1st

11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 2nd

8:00 am - 4:00 pm

William Dickinson

Community Center

1601 North Krome Ave, Homestead

Election Day

Tuesday, November 5th

7:00 am - 7:00 pm

All Polling Locations are OPEN

