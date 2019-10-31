Early Voting
Friday, November 1st
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday, November 2nd
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
William Dickinson
Community Center
1601 North Krome Ave, Homestead
Election Day
Tuesday, November 5th
7:00 am - 7:00 pm
All Polling Locations are OPEN
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: November 1, 2019 @ 3:55 am
Early Voting
Friday, November 1st
11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday, November 2nd
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
William Dickinson
Community Center
1601 North Krome Ave, Homestead
Election Day
Tuesday, November 5th
7:00 am - 7:00 pm
All Polling Locations are OPEN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.