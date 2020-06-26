In light of the increase in positive COVID-19 cases seen in Homestead and across Miami-Dade County, the City of Homestead is reminding resident that the use of a face mask is mandatory when working in or visiting grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit
vehicles, vehicles for hire, and other locations where social distancing of six feet is not possible.
While this Emergency Order has been in place since April 10, 2020, City Officials will be increasing enforcement activities to ensure the health and safety of everyone in Homestead.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks of any kind are considered another important tool for residents to continue
social distancing practices like staying home if they are able and keeping
a distance of six feet between themselves and others while out in public. Please note that N-95 masks are critical supplies for healthcare workers and first responders, so the general public should not be using this type of
equipment.
Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Florida Department of Health Hotline at 1-866-779-6121. For additional information on COVID-19 in Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.
com/coronavirus. In addition, residents can call the City’s Coronavirus Hotline 8am – 5pm Monday – Friday at 305-224-4438 or send questions via email to covid19@cityofhomestead.com.
En vista del aumento en los casos positivos de COVID-19 observados en Homestead y en todo el condado de Miami-Dade, la ciudad de Homestead le recuerda a los residentes que el uso de una máscara facial es obligatorio cuando se trabaja en tiendas de comestibles, restaurantes, farmacias o construcciones. sitios, vehículos de transporte público, vehículos de
alquiler y otros lugares donde el distanciamiento social de seis pies no es posible. Si bien esta Orden de emergencia ha estado vigente desde el 10 de abril de 2020, los oficiales de la ciudad aumentarán las actividades de cumplimiento para garantizar la salud y la seguridad de todos en Homestead.
Según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades, las máscaras de cualquier tipo se consideran importante para las prácticas de distanciamiento social, como quedarse en casa si pueden y mantener una distancia de seis pies entre ellos y otros. Tenga en cuenta que las máscaras N-95 son críticos para los trabajadores de la salud y los socorristas, por lo que el público en general no debe usar este tipo de máscara.
Personas que piensan que pueden haber estado expuestos a COVID-19 deben llamar a la línea directa del Departamento de Salud de Florida al
1-866-779-6121. Para obtener información adicional sobre COVID-19 en Homestead, visite www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus.
Además, los residentes pueden llamar a la línea directa de Coronavirus en Homestead de 8am a 5pm de lunes a viernes al 305-224-4438 o enviar sus preguntas por correo electrónico a covid19@cityofhomestead.com.
