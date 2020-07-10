Beginning Thursday, July 9, 2020, Miami-Dade County has ordered all ballrooms, banquet facilities, and party venues to close to the public. Restaurants and cafeterias must close for indoor dining, but may remain open for outdoor dining between the hours of 6am and 10pm daily, as for pickup and delivery without restrictions on hours. Gyms and fitness centers may remain open, but facial coverings must be worn at all times. Short-term vacation rentals may also remain open with a maximum daytime and overnight occupancy of two persons per bedroom plus two additional persons per property not to exceed a maximum of ten persons. New short-term rental agreements less than one month in length are prohibited.
The following City of Homestead parks will remain open for limited use: Blakey Park, Audubon Park, Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park, James Archer Smith Park, JD Redd Park, and Homestead Sports Complex. These City parks are open from 7 am to 8 pm for passive use such as walking, jogging, biking, or rollerblading; open space picnics with groups of 10 or less;
singles and doubles tennis; and recreational passing and catching in open areas.
The City of Homestead’s Roby George Park Pool, located at 201 SW 11th Avenue, located at 201 SW 11th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030, is open Monday through Friday 2pm – 6pm and 10am – 6pm on weekends. Capacity is limited to 50 people at a time in 45 minute sessions. For example, visitors would be able to use the pool from 2pm until 2:45pm and the next session would begin at 3pm. This system allows for Parks & Recreation Staff to thoroughly clean all high-touch surfaces once per hour and ensures fairness and crowd control in light of ongoing COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. Visitors will be permitted to re-enter consecutive sessions if there is enough space available.
All other City Facilities, except the Police Department, remain closed to the
public. This includes City Hall, Development Services, William F. Dickinson Community Center Gym, and the Solid Waste Drop Site. City Business such as permit applications and bill payments can be conducted online or over the phone. Visit City Departments online at www.cityofhomestead.com or call 305-224-4400 for more information.
In addition, the use of facial coverings at all times while in public is mandatory throughout Miami-Dade County with certain exceptions for those with medical conditions or undertaking strenuous activities. Further, there is a curfew restriction in place from 10pm until 6am nightly with exceptions for essential workers and people with a religious obligation.
For additional information on COVID-19 in Homestead, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus. In addition, residents can call the City’s Coronavirus Hotline 8 am – 5 pm Monday – Friday at 305-224-4438 or send questions via email to covid19@cityofhomestead.com.
