The City of Homestead has worked in coordination with the Florida Department of Emergency Management to offer a walk-up vaccination site for Florida residents 18 years of age and older at the FOP Lodge at Harris Field, located at 675 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030. The site will be open on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 10am until 7pm or until all 400 vaccinations have been administered. No appointment is necessary. The vaccine being offered is the Pfizer vaccine and individuals will be scheduled for their second dose at the time of vaccination.
Please note that individuals must provide identification proving Florida residency. If an individual does not have a valid State of Florida ID or driver’s license, they can also provide a farmworker ID. Otherwise, they will have to provide two of the following documents as proof they live in Florida:
A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement
A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days
A utility bill, not more than 2 months old
Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old
Mail from a federal, state, county or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old
For information on other vaccination sites within Miami-Dade County, please visit www.miamidade.gov/vaccine.
