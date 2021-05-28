The City of Homestead, in cooperation with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, will begin offering the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines at Roby George Park, located at 201 SW 11th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030.
The first vaccination event will take place on Monday, May 31, 2021 10 am until 6 pm.
Vaccine events will continue for the same hours every Saturday and Sunday through June 20, 2021.
Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Children, 12 – 16 years of age, are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
No appointment is necessary for vaccinations.
Individuals receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose appointment at the time of first vaccination.
Please note that individuals must provide identification, but proof of Florida residency is not required.
For information on other vaccination sites within Miami-Dade County, www.miamidade.gov/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.