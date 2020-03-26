March 26, 2020
Please be advised that, while you may continue to remain open under the essential commercial and retail establishments exception to Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 07-20, Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 10-20 clarifies that you “should continue to observe the CDC social distancing guidelines, which currently recommends keeping six feet between persons in such establishment. Any commercial or retail establishment which is unable to consistently observe the CDC social distancing guidelines shall be subject to closure.”
During this time, it is imperative that we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our community. Thank you for your cooperation. If you have questions related to COVID-19, please visit us online at
www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus or call the
City of Homestead’s Coronavirus Hotline at 305-224-4438.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.