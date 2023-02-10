EDITORS NOTE: Below is a revision to a story published on Feb. 3, 2023 to clarify the points made by Homestead Mayor Steve Losner as Homestead City Council discussed passage of a ‘Farm Protection Resolution.’
At the Jan. 25th City of Homestead LPA and Council meeting, Five and a half hours into the almost seven hour meeting, Councilperson Erica Avila proposed a Farm Protection Resolution which states “Establishing a program to provide agricultural property owners with information about resources available to support the continued agricultural use of their property.”
Councilperson Jenifer Bailey suggested a yearly event in support, such as an Ag Fair at the Seminole Theatre, inviting all of the farming families to understand all of the benefits of continued farming.
Mayor Steve Losner replied, “Well, this is a discussion that should have been had before Waterstone and Malibu Bay and Oasis were ever developed. And in preparing some thoughts about this tonight I took a look at agricultural land in the city inside the UDB. As best I can tell, about 400 acres. We already know that 240 of that is already under contract. So we’re not talking about, what we’re really talking about is the acreage that’s in the city. That runs all the way from Avocado Dr. to Biscayne Dr.”
Avila responded, “The resolution is in support, not just within the city limits but for the greater Homestead area in South Dade….encouraging Miami-Dade County as a whole to implement the same.”
Losner continued, “Miami-Dade does have a program where they buy farming easements. The Federal government, there are some USDA programs and the large property owners are well aware of those. And coincidentally, I’ve heard of a pending contract today for agricultural land near the City of Homestead, inside the UDB, at $380,000.00 per acre. There is no way in this world we’re ever going to scrape together that kind of money and unfortunately the DR Horton application is not a good example. They were an agricultural family for many, many years. They retired. Their children are well into adulthood and have no interest in being involved in agriculture. This is about creating more wealth than they could create through agriculture. I regret that way of life is quickly being sold out. But I don’t see where….it’s like spitting in the Pacific Ocean. At this point, particularly in light of the expertise of the Farm Bureau, county programs, state programs, I don’t understand. If we are going to dedicate staff time and so forth, what we’re really adding to the equation.”
Avila stated that she has a friend in the military, working on vertical farming where “You don’t need acreage. There is information we can share through this resolution to continue the farming lifestyle, encouraging the farmers to have the ability to use their land to create other sources of revenue during the off seasons versus having to sell.”
Losner rebutted, “Respectfully, I probably know as much or more about agriculture than any of you sitting here and this is a colossal waste of time and effort in my opinion.”
With that, the resolution was called for a vote and was approved on a 6-1 vote, with Mayor Losner the the councilmember voting no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.