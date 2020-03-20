On March 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM Mayor Otis T. Wallace declared a local state of
emergency for the City of Florida City. This declaration is due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). After much consideration and in the abundance of caution please be aware of the following impact on city programs and events.
⦁ City of Florida City administrative offices and all departments will remain open with usual operating hours ⦁ At Customer Service locations such as Utilities and Building & Zoning only two (2) customers will be allowed in at one time
⦁ As of 11:00 pm Tuesday, March 17, 2020 all food service establishments, bars and clubs shall close their doors to on-premises service. Restaurant kitchens may remain open for takeout and delivery.
⦁ Pharmacies, gas stations and grocery stores will operate as normal so there is no need to hoard supplies
⦁ The city is not scheduling any any special events and City supported events until further notice
⦁ All indoor Parks and Recreation activities are suspended until further notice.
⦁ All outdoor activities in City parks will be limited to ten (10) people
⦁ All currently scheduled private rentals of City facilities are canceled through April 30, 2020 and all fees and deposits will be refunded. Future rentals will be addressed at a later date.
⦁ City services like sanitation and water & sewer will not be disrupted
⦁ For your safety, all City facility entry points and access areas are sanitized throughout the day. Hand sanitizer stations are also installed for your use.
Florida and Miami-Dade are under a health emergency declared by both the Governor and Miami-Dade County Mayor. The City of Florida City is following the latest guidance from the CDC, World Health Organization (WHO) and Florida Department of Health (DOH) regarding prevention measures for coronavirus. The City of Florida City is currently monitoring the worldwide pandemic and would like to inform the public of the following:
Individuals in Florida City who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Florida Department of Health at 305-324-2400. If you have a medical provider, call them. If traveling to a medical office or facility, call ahead.
For questions about COVID-19 in Florida, please call the Florida Department of Health at 1-866-779-6121. For a medical emergency, call 911.
Price Gouging Hotlines:
Miami-Dade State Attorney Price Gouging Hotline: 305-547-3300
State Attorney General Price Gouging Hotline: 1-866-966-7226
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Hotline: 305-995-3000
City of Florida City Residents should visit our website, www.florida
cityfl.gov and our Facebook page https://www.facebook.
com/FloridaCity-Mayors-Office-13028576988562/ and stay tuned to local television and radio advisories. The City will keep you updated for
additional preventive tips and updates.
