I am pleased to announce that based on meetings with Col. Brodes Hartley and his tremendous team at CHI that testing for the Coronavirus (COVID 19) has begun in Florida City. Drive through testing is now available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the City’s Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW 6th Avenue, Florida City, Florida from 10AM – 1 PM. Testing started on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
I know that a lot of you were concerned about the lack of testing in the Florida City/Homestead area. As always we continue to work to make sure that the needs of Florida City residents are met.
In order to be tested you have to meet the following criteria; you must be experiencing one of the following symptoms:- Shortness of breath; coughing or fever.
Additionally if you have traveled to any of the high risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID 19 you will also qualify for testing.
No appointment is necessary.
As you have probably noticed, though City Hall is open to serve you, we have staggered schedules for employees and also allow, where possible, some of our employees to work from their homes. This revised schedule will not affect the operating hours of City Hall; however we ask that all of you pay your utility bills whenever possible on our website by credit card or drop your check and bill stub in the 24 hour drop box at the gate, near the police department. We ask this in an attempt to keep you safe.
I am also announcing that there will be no shut offs of City services during this stressful and financially burdensome period.
The City has also suspended late charges for utilities until further notice.
Lastly, I am asking the entire Florida City community to simply stay at home whenever possible. If we are to beat this serious threat to the health and wellbeing of our city, we are going to need each and every one of you to cooperate and avoid contact whenever possible.
If you must go out to get groceries or other necessities please remember to stay at least six (6) feet from anyone you come in contact with. Though I know you have heard these statements before, it is important to remember to simply adhere to them all.
Finally, I would like to advise you that we are working on food distributions for you in this obvious time of need. Continue to monitor the City’s Facebook page, floridacity-Mayor’s office, for future updates.
