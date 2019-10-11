Homestead City Manager George Gretsas called City Council members individually to tell them of his resignation with the City effective January 3, 2020.
A special call Council meeting was held Thursday October 10 to approve assistant manager Cate McCaffrey as interim manager effective January 4, 2020. McCaffrey worked with Gretsas when he was manager in Fort Lauderdale, later joining him in Homestead.
The city of Delray Beach, Florida agreed to a negotiated employment contract with Gretsas at a special Commission meeting on October 1, 2019.
Gretsas, age 51, has been city manager of Homestead for nine years. His most recent contract extended on March 2016 was due for renewal by April 1, 2020. The annual salary effective October 1, 2016 was stated as $200,000, since increased to $215,000.
Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia said Gretsas’ contract terms were necessary to attract a city manager with experience and to keep them on the job for several years.
The initial Delray Beach contract provides for an annual salary of $265,000 that cannot be increased for the first two years. The position includes a $750 monthly car allowance, life insurance valued at two times the annual salary, reimbursement for health insurance plan picked by the manager, vacation and sick leave, a housing allowance and deferred compensation capped at 18% of the salary.
“That city had problems keeping managers either from political instability or whatever,” former Homestead Mayor Jeff Porter recently said. “George wasn’t looking for the job. They found him through a head hunter.”
Delray Beach hired recruiter Robert Berg to search for manager candidates for the city. Berg said he got fifty applications, reviewed the top fifteen resumes and pared the list to the best five candidates. Mayor Petrolia said the Commission interviewed the top three candidates who were from Florida, declining to consider two out-of-state managers.
A public interview was held before the Commission on August 20. The finalists were City Manager Michael Cernech of Tamarac, Gretsas, and Joseph Napoli deputy city manager of Miami.
During that interview, Gretsas said the job appealed to him because it would void a long commute and give him more time with his family. The Mayor asked Gretsas if he was committed to the new position. He responded, “I’m happy where I’m at but I wouldn’t apply for the Delray Beach position unless it were a good fit.”
Ultimately, Delray Beach offered the manager contract to Cernech for a $257,000 salary by vote of three to two. Shortly thereafter, Cernech declined the position, publicly saying he wouldn’t take the job short of a unanimous five to zero Commission vote. His initial salary request had been $275,000.
At a special Commission meeting on September 10, Delray Beach Mayor Petrolia agreed to reopen contract negotiations with Gretsas. The principal sticking points were termination without cause provisions.
“These (new) terms give him rights,” said the Mayor, that included the right to contest a firing and be heard plus 60 to 120 days extensions for termination with cause. Another provision stated no termination could occur within ninety days of an election.
In moving Gretsas’ contract vote October 1, City Commissioner Ryan Boylston said, “I just want the cycle to end today and bring in a city manager that will stay and has experience. He has experience with city bonds and building police stations and city halls and a lot of things we’ve been putting on our
agenda for the next few years.”
City Vice Mayor Shirley Ervin Johnson said, “I’m astonished at this contract. It’s ridiculous. There are other alternatives and I’m not in favor.”
Mayor Petrolia responded, “These are the terms necessary to attract a good city manager these days and even up into the 300s for salary. (Gretsas’) depth of experience is amazing.”
The City Commission final vote on the contract was three to two.
Gretsas reflected on his time with Homestead and said his best legacy was the downtown revitalization. “There were amazing partnerships between me, the staff, the Council and the community. It all came into alignment. With the police station and City Hall it changed the town very positively.”
Homestead Mayor Stephen Shelley said, “George was a great professional manager. He took Homestead to the next level as a first class city. His legacy will be the dreams he had for the community.
Homestead’s Porter said, “Going forward, this will have an effect on Homestead. It’s a process to change managers, months of advertising and searching. We appeared to be a City on the move but it’s a transitional move to have to hire a new manager.”
George Gretsas leaves behind a story of successful bond issues and buildings, long range planning, and candid operations despite growing pains. As he said in one of his interviews, “We have a city staff imbued with mission.”
That inheritance bodes well for Homestead.
