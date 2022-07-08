Major developments are underway in the Town of Cutler Bay.
Southland Mall and Macys were sold for more than $100 million to developers. The buildings are located together.
Plans call for a large renaissance and improvement on this property. The property is located on 80 acres of land adjacent to the Florida Turnpike with two exits and adjacent to U.S. 1 and near the planned bus rapid transit.
A development group consisting of Electra America and BH Group have purchased the land.
Cutler Bay’s current zoning allows for a mixed-use development of residential, commercial, and retail. There will be new apartment units that will be available as market rate housing, according to Rafael Casals, town manager.
“The mall was in foreclosure and once the mall went into foreclosure, Macy’s decided to sell and do a leaseback. The vision and current zoning are for mixed use. There will be residential and retail,” he said.
While plans are being developed for the mall, Casals expects there will be residential development, office space, restaurants and stores.
“This will become a downtown area for South Dade. The mall will not be demolished. It will be redeveloped and rebranded.”
The Town of Cutler Bay is looking forward to a new municipal park complex. Town voters approved a General Obligation bond of $37 million to develop 16 acres that will include a new city hall, police station and community center. The municipal complex will cover about 3.5 acres . The rest of the land will become a park for the community.
Town leaders encouraged residents to participate in workshops on the new development and about 750 surveys were returned. It was determined that many people wanted more green space. Residents are looking forward to a place where citywide events can take place and where people can go to enjoy a picnic and fun activities.
An average homeowner in Cutler Bay will pay $89 annually for this bond.
