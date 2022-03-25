Homestead Council voted unanimously to change City Code eliminating the Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Board.
Council itself plans to act as the City’s local planning agency (LPA).
The change is one of several recommended by the Development Services Department to streamline the City’s development process, responding to years of complaints.
The P&Z process required a public hearing as part of Homestead’s development review procedure.
Council unanimously adopted another Department recommendation, eliminating the City’s rules for alcohol vendors thereby reverting to rules in state law. The resolution was tailored to retain Homestead’s rules on sales hours and location requirements.
State law states no alcohol service between midnight and 7 am.
Homestead Code allows sales until 1 am Monday through Sunday but service in downtown’s Art & Entertainment District can continue until 3 am.
Currently, City rules require zoning review of all alcoholic beverage licenses, adding delays to business license applications. With the change, review of applications can take place administratively.
Council approved Code amendments deleting references to the P&Z Board in six areas of the Code.
Development services staff said Council as the LPA must review text amendments to the utility code and the comprehensive plan, rezoning requests, land use amendments, and changes to the master plan. Site plans, plat plans, and variances would be reviewed by the Department.
Mayor Steve Losner voted against the adopted six to one motion.
The Mayor suggested Council sit as the LPA before regular Council meetings initially, and “see how it goes”, and Council appeared to concur.
The third recommendation for modifications to development review standards was granting administrative approval to the Development Services Department for “as of right development” applications. When presented in December, there did not appear to be unanimous Council agreement for this change.
Council approved payment of $697,602 as the annual premium for City property insurance, excluding City Hall, the police station, and the Cybrarium. This premium is a 5.5% increase over last year and provides over $54 million in coverage through surplus carriers.
Nine vacancies were announced on the Education Advisory Committee plus a vacancy on the Housing Authority Board, and two new members to the City’s Historic Preservation Board were appointed.
There was praise for the City’s lobbyists during the latest Florida legislative session.
“Absent a veto, the state will grant the City $175,000 for senior services, $500,000 for law enforcement technology, and $500,000 for mobile breast cancer screening – a project of Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers,” Mayor Losner said.
The Mayor also thanked local Congressman Carlos Gimenez for his assistance in obtaining $750,000 in funding in the Omnibus bill for the third and fourth years of the City’s police body camera program.
