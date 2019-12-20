Shooting suspects lead police on a high-speed car chase throughout Florida City and Homestead on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17, before bailing out of the disabled vehicle and being captured. Theentire episode was captured by helicopter news cams and watched live throughout Miami.
It all began in the 1300 block on NW 5th Ave in Florida City when two victims, an adult male and female were shot at while sitting in their car. Also in the car was an infant.
Police believe they were targeted. The man was hit in the arm; the woman and baby were unhurt.
A family member drove the victims to Homestead Hospital.
As police responded to the reports of shooting victims at the hospital, a third shooting victim arrived, from another shooting incident, this time in Homestead. The third shooting victim was an adult male who was shot as he was driving in his car near Campbell Drive and the FL Turnpike entrance.
This third victim was able to give police a description of the vehicle. The victim said that he had been in Florida City when another vehicle began chasing them and threatening them with guns. They fled into Homestead, exiting the Turnpike at Campbell Drive where they stopped in traffic. The subject vehicle came up alongside and shot into the victim’s vehicle. Police from Homestead believe the third victim was an innocent bystander, mistakenly targeted by the shooters thinking he was responsible for the first shooting in Florida City.
Area police were notified to be on the lookout for a white Dodge Charger, which was spotted by a Florida City Police Officer exiting the Turnpike headed back into Florida City.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled, leading multiple police units on a pursuit northbound on the Turnpike. The suspects again exited the Turnpike at Campbell Drive, but ran into a large police presence who had flooded the area looking for the suspects in the first shooting. The Charger eluded police and once again entered the Turnpike, racing into Cutler Ridge and then made a u-turn and headed south again down the Turnpike and back into Florida City.
During the pursuit, the suspects threw weapons out of the car windows, including an AR-15 and two pistols, approximately 300 yards from the Campbell Drive entrance ramp.
As they headed south, they struck multiple cars but were able to continue south, exiting at Florida City.
With a flat front tire, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle at the 1100 block of 5th Ave. They ran into a farm field, with all of the chase and arrest captured on video by helicopters from local TV news outlets. Three suspects were taken into custody as the area was flooded with police from multiple agencies. The driver remains at large as of press time.
Homestead Police arrested one of the men, Dayshun Davis, 29, of Florida City, charging him with (3) counts of felony attempted murder, (1) count firearm use by violent career criminal, and (1) count firearm display while committing a felony. The two other men have not been charged.
Florida City Police Sgt. David Hunsberger noted that all four men in the Charger are affiliated with the 700’s, a gang from the northwest section of Florida City. Sgt. Hunsberger said that there has been a long-standing dispute between the 700’s and another local gang known as 14th Street. The Florida City Gang Task Force has been working with Miami-Dade Police, Homestead Police and the FBI to prosecute gang activity. Many of the main gang leaders have been jailed but it is a continuing problem.
No arrests have been made as of press time concerning the first shooting in Florida City.
