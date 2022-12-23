Bishop Irene Harris has been with Greater St. Matthews Church in Florida City for twenty-eight years and Saturday, December 17, 2022, was an afternoon “outside the walls” as approximately 300 residents came to their third Christmas event, “A Disney Christmas.”
Bounce houses, slides, food, and games were the first parts of the afternoon with toys and a visit from Santa Claus planned for the last hour.
Commissioner James Gold initiated the event three years ago, and after one year held at Walmart, he agreed with the Bishop it should be brought “home” to the church grounds.
“We’re not just spiritual; we’re here for the whole body,” Harris said and smiled about having multiple generations in attendance and all the volunteers making the day possible. “I see the results, and this is what makes me happy.”
Gold agreed. “The Bishop and I walked these streets when we were young; we were born and raised here. We have a lot of good things we do for the community. This, Hallelujah Night, book bag give-aways, and others. Florida City doesn’t get as much notice for the good things.”
They spoke of the neighborhood as an Empowerment area around the church that will hold their 70th anniversary next year.
Harris had previously praised the Florida City Police Department for their presence. “I thank God for them; they make it safe here. We invite the people and they come. They know we are about giving back to the community.” They hold fundraisers during the year and appreciate the additional support of the Mayor, the Commissioners, and all their sponsors.
Mayor Otis Wallace spent some time sitting with Willie Mae Clayton Gold, whom he introduced as one of Florida City’s pioneers. “When I first ran for the council in 1976, people like Willie Mae helped get me elected. If I need good advice I know where to go to.”
Gold, whose family came from Georgia in the late 1930s, was born in 1940 in Kendall, as black women were not allowed to give birth at Homestead hospital in those years. “I knew him as a youngster; knew his whole family,” she said of the Mayor. “This is a beautiful event.”
“It is a wonderful event,” the Mayor said. “Saint Matthews puts this on and Commissioner Gold is the one who doesn’t let on how much he does to make it happen. It gets bigger and better every year.”
There was at least one more member of the Gold family in support as Tashsa Gold had the array of toys to be given away organized and ready. Tables were set up by age group with up to 3-years old; then 4 to 5; 6-8; 10-12, and Walmart gift cards for teenagers.
Approximately 20 bicycles for various ages and a few other items had also been donated. “Those are for the raffle, and we give each parent a ticket,” she explained.
Homestead Council member Patricia Fairclough-Staggers, one of the day’s sponsors, stopped by with her daughter. “To me the holidays are always the most magical time of the year. I love this event; they are bringing the magic and I am grateful to be part of it. They are providing memories that will stay with these children.”
Senetha Harris was in her second year of helping make those memories, too. Her Kmedia 360 Spin set-up was a round platform where children could dance to the music or just give big smiles as a camera “spun” around them filming a video. “I’ll set up a sharing station and they can download it to their phones, or I can send it to them.”
Mayor Wallace had remarked the weather was better than the year before, with temperatures a little cooler. It did seem to be holding, adding an extra measure to the enjoyable afternoon of food, fun, and Christmas spirit.
