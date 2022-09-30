Homestead City Council met Wednesday September 21 for its final budget hearing. Council then convened as the Local Planning Agency on two items, prior to its regular monthly meeting.
The Chick-Fil-A franchise filed its proposed site plan including a drive-through feature from Campbell Drive, for a restaurant next to the Palace Gardens Retirement Community.
The acre and a half site across from the hospital is part of a larger development plan in the Crystal Lakes PUD (Planned Unit Development).
The Crystal Lakes master plan is a 68.1 acre parcel with 31.2 acres allotted for commercial use and 33.2 acres of residential use.
Council approved an amendment to the PUD to allow a mix of B-1 designated usage (generally professional offices) and B-2 zoning for the drive-thru restaurant and self-storage uses.
The larger L-shaped plot fronts on 147th Avenue. The developer plans a two-story medical office building on the deep 3.36 acre parcel and a retail shopping center on the 1.06 acre lot on the corner of Campbell Drive and 147th Avenue.
The shopping center would consist of an 11,000 square foot building with a dental office, 2800 SF restaurant, and three 1400 SF retail tenant spaces.
With the master plan amendment approved, Council approved site plans and tentative plat plan for the remainder of this commercial plan, including the Chick-Fil-A restaurant.
Another developer proposed a site plan for two warehouse buildings in the Park of Commerce on the corner of SW 336 Street and SW 142 Avenue. The four acre site has a flexible mixed-used designation (or PRAC: Planned Regional Activity Center) designed to accommodate light industrial use.
Permitted usage includes private boat and race car facilities, digital coin systems facilities, and automobile and boat industry related uses.
The developer asked for twenty-five feet building setbacks instead of fifty feet on the sides (eighty feet along 142nd Avenue) and Council approved the request. Parking spaces are to be addressed in final design plans for the gated facility.
Council reviewed two rezoning applications for the northwest as the Local Planning Agency that it subsequently approved as City Council. A drip hydration management office at 44 NW 17th Street was rezoned from multiple apartments to restricted retail commercial (B-1). The second request for an investment advisory firm was also rezoned from R-3 to B-1 proposed for 194 NW 7th Street, a corner lot.
A resolution to spend $119,133 to re-roof and waterproof the olice Explorer’s Building including repairs was approved.
Council also accepted a Florida Department of of Health grant for $500,000 to fund breast cancer screening services. Funded by a line in the state budget, the grant requires no matching funds.
The City Manager advised Council of necessary emergency sewer repairs for the City Procurement Office block to replace seventy feet of sagging sewer lines at a cost of $75,387.
The Homestead City budget for 2022-2023 was approved without discussion. It includes a millage rate of 6.1434, one percent lower than last year. The debt millage was also reduced slightly to 0.3550 per $1000 of assessed value.
The new millage rate will produce annual City revenues of $22,718,608 and an additional $2,730,853 for the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). The new debt service yield would be $1,470,616.
Expenditures were increased by $6,448,441 with an included fund transfer of $1,350,000 to the Solid Waste budget for equipment and services. Additionally, $1.8 million was set aside for contingencies, $486,874 for increased health insurance costs, $667,000 for two new positions in the Parks Department plus improvements to the Harris Field gym and improved City landscaping.
The Police Department budget was increased by $1.3 million for four new police officers, fifteen new vehicles, and other operational upgrades.
The Development Services budget was increased by $569,274 for one new position, other professional services, mapping software, a new vehicle, and a building consultant for next year.
The City fuel budget is proposed to increase by $370,327.
The budget includes a special events category funded at $117,000 to include a New Year’s Eve celebration.
In addition to adopting the millage rates and expenditures, the City budget proposes to increase the City’s water and sewer rates by 4.35% plus 1.75% for increased County pass-through costs. Water and sewage rates were last set in 2010.
