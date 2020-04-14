Monday 13 April Community Health of South Florida Inc. (CHI) brought drive-through COVID-19 testing to deep South Dade. On Mondays and Wednesdays testing will be available at CHI’s MLK / Clinica Capesina facility located at 74 SW 6th Ave in Homestead. On Tuesdays and Thursdays testing will be at the Loren Roberts Park facility located at 627 NW 6th Ave in Florida City. The hours of testing at both sites are 10am to 1pm. No appointment is necessary at either site and testing is free for those meeting test criteria. From CHI’s press release those criteria are “They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.”
CHI opened the first drive-through testing site in Miami-Dade at their facility on SW 216 St on the 18th of March. Brodes H. Hartley, Jr., President and CEO of CHI stated that the shift of testing from that site to Homestead and Florida City was based on the County opening a site at Government Center and CHI’s desire to bring better testing coverage to deep South Dade. He further said “All of our clinics are open and continuing to serve our community. We have greatly expanded our telehealth services so that patients can see their doctor from their home. If they need care they can get it from CHI.”
CHI has just received a 3.2 million dollar aid award from the Health Resources and Services Administration under the CARES act to support their ongoing efforts during the pandemic. Tiffani Helberg, CHI’s Vice President for Communications said, “As of Friday (10 April) CHI has screened over 3600 individuals and tested over 1100.” She also emphasized the availability of Behavioral Health staff to assist both during the screening / testing process and as follow up.
