Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) is adjusting its hours for its Miami-Dade Drive through testing to three days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to noon) effective March 30, 2020. The non-profit organization was the first to provide drive through Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties.
So far, CHI has screened nearly 2000 people and tested nearly 550 people.
Those looking to get tested need to meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.
New drive through testing hours will be as follows:
Doris Ison Health Center 10300 SW 216 St. Miami, FL 33190 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to noon. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary)
CHI Marathon Health Center 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 every Saturday from 11am to 12:30pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Must be a resident of Monroe County and meet testing criteria. Call first (305)216-2107 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org
“We are passionate about caring for our community,” said Brodes H. Hartley, Jr., President and CEO of CHI. “We believe in service and that’s why we are on the front lines of this pandemic ensuring that we continue to be the medical home for South Florida.”
CHI has also integrated behavioral health staff into its COVID-19 testing operations. This team of therapists and mental health technicians helps to ease anxiety and stress related to the Coronavirus pandemic.
CHI’s health centers remain open during this time as patients are being screened at the entrance for COVID-19 as a precaution for safeguarding the general patient population. Those with symptoms are not allowed inside so that primary care, behavioral health, dental, OB/GYN, pharmacy, vision, radiology and urgent care visits can continue. (only emergency dental visits will occur at this time)
