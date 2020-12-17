Representative Kevin Chambliss held a Farm Share Food Distribution event on Wednesday in West Perrine at the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.
The event was successful thanks to collaboration between Crime Stoppers of Miami Dade and the Florida Keys, Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church,
Dr. Barry Burak from Affliliated Healthcare Centers, Inc., and volunteers from the community.
Rep. Chambliss organized this Food Drive in order to help the constituents in District 117 who face food insecurity, a large and growing problem throughout Florida and the US.
This event was also an effort to shed light on the Organization Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and The Florida Keys, acommunity-based organization that gives residents the opportunity to become involved in the fight against crime.
