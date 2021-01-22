On January 16th, newly elected State Representative Kevin Chambliss of Florida’s 117th district had the grand opening of his new district office in West Perrine.
It was attended by members of the West Perrine community and Congresswoman Donna Shalala who came to show her support for her former staffer.
One of the special organizations that also attended the event was Miami-Dade and Florida Keys Crime Stoppers. It is a program which involves the public, the media and law enforcement in the fight against crime. It offers anonymity and cash rewards to people who provide information leading to the arrest of criminal offenders. Rep. Chambliss strongly believes in the role Crime Stoppers plays in our community as they offer a safe way for people to come forward with information.
Chambliss distributed information about the organization to locals to show how they can get involved.
When asked why he chose this location for his main district office, Chambliss stated that he wanted to be in the middle of the West Perrine community, quite literally. He understands that government services may be hard to access for constituents due to transportation issues and office hours, therefore, setting up shop right in the heart of the neighborhood can help overcome these obstacles.
During the grand opening, the Representative gave a thanked his staff and many volunteers for all their time and hard work towards the event. He spoke about a controversial bill that was a main topic during the first Committee Week in Tallahassee, House Bill 1 – Combatting Public Disorder. House Bills 1, HB1, was filed on January 6th as a response to the protests that took place last summer against police brutality and places harsher penalties on protestors. Rep. Chambliss further explains that this bill violates the free speech of communities who have been plagued by the issue.
Last Monday, Florida Democratic legislative leaders had a press conference discussing the dangerous consequences this will lead to.
Rep. Chambliss is excited to get to work at his West Perrine office and welcomes constituents to come by and say hello.
The West Perrine Office is located at 17502 SW 104th Ave, West Perrine, FL 33157.
The Homestead Office is located at the Historic Homestead Town Hall Museum, 43 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030.
Appointment only due to COVID-19 regulations.
The phone number for both offices is 305-720-1339.
