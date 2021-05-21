Last week, Rep. Kevin Chambliss of FL District 117 held his first town hall in his Homestead Office at 43 N Krome Ave.
The town hall enabled constituents to attend in person, or view it on Facebook Live, and Zoom.
Along with constituents who attended in person, Mayor Otis Wallace of Florida City, Mayor Steven Losner of Homestead, and Modesto Abety, former CEO of the Children's Trust in Miami-Dade County, were also in attendance.
In the town hall, Chambliss spoke about his legislation and bills he co-sponsored from last session.
One of the bills that passed was HB 363 - Privileged Commutations Made to Crime Stoppers Organizations. The bill provides further anonymity for tipsters who call Crime Stoppers to provider information.
Chambliss also talked about legislation he is working on while in district during the off season. One is reintroducing his Prisoner Release Reoffender bill which revises required sentencing structure and provides resentencing requirements.
However, the main focus of the town hall were the constituents and having an open forum about the future of District 117.
The main concern constituents had was mental health and job opportunities for youth in the community. Chambliss agreed that focus and resources need to be dedicated to the growing youth community in South Dade. Chambliss highlighted that funding has been approved approved for the South Florida Children’s Mental Health Crisis Center that is being created by CHI, Community Health of South Florida, Inc.
The town hall gave a lot of insight on what the Representative is working on and what we expect to see in the coming weeks.
