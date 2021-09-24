Young people need to focus on their education, even if they struggle with academics.
Florida Representative Kevin Chambliss has filed the Dropout Prevention Bill (HB 125) that would require students to remain in school until they reach age 18. Now they can leave school at 16.
“We want students to know the school systems are not giving up on them,” said Chambliss. “They are a vulnerable population. We also want to create alternative opportunities for young people.”
One problem that Chambliss and education leaders have found is that many teenagers get frustrated with school. They don’t do as well in demanding math or English courses. “They keep running into a wall and are not progressing. They are having academic issues. We want our students to have alternatives like job training programs,” said Chambliss.
“Many young people learn best with hands on programs. Some students need someone to take an interest in them and push them along when they face roadblocks, like failing a test,” said Chambliss.
“A major concern is that once a young person drops out of high school, they seldom return. Many become lost and struggle to find meaningful careers. We are going to work with them until they catch up. We need alternative programs and job training programs,” he said. “We also need funding to expand job training programs.
During a press conference where Chambliss discussed his bill, he spoke on the importance of teenagers staying in school. He emphasized that 16 to 18 year old dropouts can be easily led into criminal activities and that they need the structured environment of a school.
Romania Dukes, a community leader spoke on the importance of the bill and kids staying in school. She said that many young people face difficulties with their peers and may feel very frustrated by the challenges of high school.
“There are some students who have ADHD,” she said. “There is a lack of communication and a lack of motivation.” She said that at 16 age 16 some students know they can drop out of school and so they do. Some young people don’t receive encouragement from their parents to complete a high school diploma.
Dukes said she completed the requirements for her high school diploma at age 49. She encouraged those who are struggling in school to not give up. Toward the end of the conference Dukes said she received texts from two mothers who wanted help in returning their children to school.
Florida Representative Felicia Robinson, a career educator with 27 years of experience also spoke in favor of the bill. She said that it is difficult for young people without a high school diploma to find a meaningful career. Robinson believes it is important to stand behind young people and encourage them to stay in school.
Florida Senator Shevrin Jones said about HB 125, “I’m proud to carry this bill in the Senate because it’s our duty as policy makers to ensure we are giving Florida’s students the tools they need for long term success.”
“Currently, high school dropout rates disproportionately affect low-income, minority community, which makes students more likely to be unemployed, earn significantly lower salaries, and more likely to end up involved with the criminal justice system,” said Jones. “The decision to drop out of high school dramatically decreases our students’ chances of succeeding in the workforce throughout the rest of their lives. We must empower our kids by keeping them in classrooms to create a better future for both our kids and the great state of Florida.”
South Dade Technical College offers a duel enrollment program for students at Homestead Senior High School. The program allows students an opportunity to enroll in a career technical education program while completing high school, at no cost. This gives students the advantage of entering the workforce soon after graduating.
Students at South Dade Technical College can pursue training in areas such practical nursing, medical assisting, pharmacy technician, 3D animation technology, early childhood education, automotive service technician and many other career areas that are in demand and can offer good salaries.
