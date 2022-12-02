In a bipartisan vote over the weekend, Rep. Kevin Chambliss (D-Homestead) was elected as Vice-Chair of the Miami-Dade County Legislative Delegation.
Rep. Chambliss is the only South Dade Democrat. His priority is to continue to honorably serve and be a voice for the underserved.
Rep. Chambliss is proud of working across the aisle locally and in Tallahassee. During his first term in office, he feels he worked closely with his Republican colleagues to secure appropriation and pass legislation.
“Thank you to my colleagues for trusting in me to deliver for the people of Miami-Dade County. It’s an honor to serve the citizens of our county in this new role,” said Rep. Chambliss. “I look forward to closely working with my colleagues, both Democrat and Republican, to prepare for the unique challenges our county faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.