Following a drive-by shooting on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Florida City in which a 2-year-old toddler and another person were injured, Rep. Kevin Chambliss and other local leaders went out into the community to speak with residents.
The residents were encouraged that “if you see something, say something”.
Chambliss was joind by local Law Enforcement, Miami-Dade Florida Keys Crime Stoppers, South East Dade Ministerial Alliance (SEDMA), and others seeking answers about the shooting from the residents.
“The era of drive-by shootings must come to an end. Whether it is a park, birthday party, or their front porch, our children deserve better. Unfortunately, these types of shootings happen daily in my community. Enough is enough. We are partnering with Crime Stoppers, local community leaders, and Law Enforcement to go door to door, asking for residents to please help us bring the shooter to justice. By calling Crime Stoppers, they will have a safe and anonymous way to do just that, said Rep. Chambliss.”
