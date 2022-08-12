The South Dade Chamber of Commerce hosted a breakfast with four candidates for state House seat #120 on August 4th prior to the August 23 Florida Primary.
House District 120 includes all of Monroe County, northwestern Homestead west of US 1, and eastern Homestead below Campbell Drive and east of Farm Life School Road, with a few exceptions.
State Rep. Jim Mooney won the seat in 2020 defeating his current Republican primary opponent Rhonda Rebman Lopez by 148 votes.
The primary rematch this year shows strong fundraising by both candidates.
The two Democratic contenders are both attorneys, Daniel Horton-Diaz and Adam Gentle.
Horton-Diaz ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2016 against a popular incumbent, also losing the primary for state Senate in 2020.
Gentle dropped a congressional seat challenge to run in this District as an “anti-corruption” candidate, raising sufficient funds but taking no corporate contributions.
South Dade Chamber president Lucia Soria acted as moderator, calling on attending Chamber members with prepared questions.
Questions came from members of the Farm Bureau about protecting agriculture and from the new Miami Agri-Tourism Countryside Association about competing state and local regulations.
Rep. Mooney promised to fight for agricultural rights saying it was a “journey” against competing residential development. He said the ‘home rule’ deference to local government could strike a necessary balance.
Rebman Lopez cited issues of noise, traffic, and safety as reasons venues should be sensitive to their neighbors and follow the law.
Horton-Diaz was familiar with the challenges venues face in the process for permits and licenses citing these as local issues, suggesting business be more engaged with neighbors who can come directly to them with problems.
Gentle spoke to agri-tourism as a new industry needing protection at the local level from harassment by false complaints where penalties for false claims could help.
A Chamber member asked if the candidates were more apt to vote for their party’s beliefs or what they believe in. They all responded that they vote their constituent interests first.
Rebman Lopez saw the job as being an advocate and voice for constituents not special interests.
Rep. Mooney said he studies all bills prior to voting with his heart.
Horton-Diaz said things could be accomplished behind the scenes by putting his relationships to work.
“I oppose private conversations and bathroom deals,” said Adam Gentle.
Chamber member Heather Moehling raised the issue of containers used on farms being prohibited by FEMA despite exemptions in the building code.
Horton-Diaz said County agencies can interpret the law without understanding state regulations.
“You need a champion in the state House to facilitate operations between state, federal and local rules,” he said.
“The gorilla in the room is FEMA,” Rep. Mooney said. “This is bigger than a state or local issue; it’s a stupid rule. FEMA is threatening Dade County, it’s that simple.”
Gentle said it’s a problem where the federal government does not understand what’s on the ground, terming it “nonsensical to treat non-habitable structures like brick and mortar dwellings.”
Rebman Lopez said she agreed with the comments and would fight for farmers, citing her current endorsements as proof.
A question was asked about moving the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) and whether agri-tourism venues would then be grandfathered in if jurisdiction changed.
Horton-Diaz said he understood the challenges in facing over-regulation but that this problem was ultimately a county zoning issue that could be worked on in Tallahassee.
Rep. Mooney thought an agricultural use exemption should follow any UDB change but saw this as a local issue.
“You’re going to need a lobbyist to work both sides with support of people on the local level,” he said.
Rebman Lopez said she was a staunch Republican conservative, “Too much government involvement is a problem,” she added. “The UDB doesn’t need to be moved. Lobbyists lobby the state representative, who’s your most important voice.”
Gentle saw this as a great issue for the District 8 Commissioner candidates; “You either support home rule and pre-emption, or you don’t.” He added, “If politicians say you need lobbyists, it explains why contributions are coming from Tallahassee.”
For the Homestead Air Reserve Base, all candidates supported the operation. The Democrats both stated opposition to commercial use of the military base.
Chamber president Soria summed up the morning, saying “This is an economic engine here that needs dealt with. All of Florida is agricultural but needs protection to enjoy that business.”
Rebman Lopez and her husband, a retired Navy pilot, work in the family-owned electricity business in the Keys. She was raised on a 4500 acre farm in Alabama and serves on the Florida Advisory Council of Small & Minority Business.
Gentle took his law degree from George Washington University, working for ten years with the Los-Angeles based Young Americans troupe. Residing in the Keys, he is active in public interest law and filed an amicus brief with the US Supreme Court on juvenile sentencing.
Horton-Diaz earned his law degree at FIU where he was president of the Student Bar Association. He was district chief of staff for a local Congresswoman and worked in the state Senate before running for office.
Rep. Mooney helped form the City of Islamorda where he lives. He worked in the family grocery business before becoming a real estate agent. He said he has passed six bills in two sessions and brought home $80 million in appropriations to the District, mostly to Monroe County.
New Census-based House Districts were approved by the Legislature on February 3, and confirmed by the Florida Supreme Court March 3, 2022.
District 120, that includes the Keys stretching to the Gulf coast, forms a pincher around central Homestead and Florida City. House District 117 includes those areas represented by incumbent Rep. Kevin Chambliss who is unopposed.
