For the first time since 2019, mayors from Homestead, Florida City, Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, and Pinecrest joined other public officials with local business members at the Seminole Theatre in Homestead to highlight the “State of South Dade”.
The Thursday, February 10, 2022 event was a partnership between the South Dade Chamber of Commerce (SDCC) and the Economic Development Council (EDC). More than 100 people spent time networking before the presentations.
Robin Burr representing her employer, Barney Rutzke, Jr., owner of Railroad Nursery, Inc and Vice President of the FNGLA (Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association) Miami-Dade Chapter, had a two-fold purpose for attending. “I’m here to promote raffle tickets for FNGLA and to hear the speeches to know what’s going on in South Dade.”
Susan Rubio Rivera, Executive Director MUJER, has lived in South Dade for forty-five years. In MUJER’s broad range of programs to provide services that strengthen families, many of the topics were important. ”I’m Interested in what’s happening in the City of Homestead and how that may impact who we serve,” she explained.
One of many community changes is opening the Homestead Cybrarium.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what’s coming up in South Dade and particularly Homestead; hearing about the growth and having more happy patrons for the Cybrarium,” said Rino Landa, Cybrarium Director.
Homestead Mayor Steven Losner quickly came to the main points in his welcome. “Since we’re all here together we can get the real story about what’s going on. The theme is we are acting regionally. We’re going to turn the page on COVID and pick up where we left off two years ago in a collaborative way.”
Les Burke, Chief Executive Officer, SDCC, spoke briefly to acknowledge civic and leaders and outline the sequence. “You’ll be hearing directly from the decisionmakers and not just rumors or what you see on-line.”
Although U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, U.S. Senator Rick Scott, U.S. Representative Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, and District Eight Commissioner Danielle Cohen-Higgins were not able to be present, they all had representatives in the audience.
Kionne McGhee, Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District Nine, spoke to several issues that included the need to act with, “Interdependency and not as Democrats, Republicans, or Independents,” and cited his four pillars of, “Faith, Family, Flag, and Future.”
In the early part of his remarks he announced the Commission is making illegal dumping as their first priority because it not only Impacts property value, but also endangers the environment. In speaking about repairing potholes as the second priority, he pointed out, “It might not seem important until you hit one at thirty miles per hour on a motorcycle or bicycle.” Other areas of emphasis are economic development, addressing student loans, and “having our own entertainment district rather than driving to Miami or Broward.”
In both family and future, education is vital. Luisa Santos, School Board Member, District Nine, shared the improved high school graduation rate of 94% with her goal of an added measure. The path to post graduation success should be clear through military service, the trades, business, or college. She does now have office space in each municipality on a rotating schedule to increase direct access to her. Decreasing the digital divide is another on-gong effort and on May 12th, a district-wide public meeting at Coral Reef High School includes meeting the new Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent.
Mayor Losner returned to the stage with his update. In having, “gotten beyond Hurricane Andrew”, a goal is to make a community where young people want to stay or return to. In the list of major projects, he clarified there are two Amazon distribution centers; one near the Speedway and another near Homestead Air Reserve Base for $100M investment in community and 200 jobs. The recent contract to revitalize the previous City Hall property is more progress as are multiple new businesses. There will still be some friendly competition among the cities, but all the mayors have entered into the era of collaboration.
Tim Meerbott, Mayor of Cutler Bay, showed a short Powerpoint presentation and mentioned his son was in the process of purchasing his first house in Cutler Bay. He also mentioned the mayors have established a monthly meeting to enhance collaboration.
A Cutler Bay priority is seeking medical or other high paying jobs to reduce commutes. A new City Hall and planned multi-use $40M complex is one of numerous initiatives and they are starting public information sessions about a $37M bond issue.
Jon Ward, Director Florida City Community Redevelopment Agency, represented Mayor Otis Wallace. In celebrating strong growth in almost doubling residential dwellings to 6,000, there is a special consideration. Approximately 40% of the population lives below the poverty line and measures are being taken to not displace residents with newcomers. One developer has stepped forward with an affordable housing project and the City is selling properties to get them back on the tax role. Multiple infrastructure projects include moving from septic to sewer and the $100M multi-use plan for the old Strano property was announced last month.
Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham opened her Powerpoint presentation in remarking the state of South Dade is strong, especially with partners like EDC and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. Palmetto Bay is a city in transition with more than 100 new businesses opened during COVID and 20 projects slated for downtown. The plan is for a recognizable downtown in 10 years and their new City Manager provides a monthly update available to the public. She emphasized everyone had direct access to her through email or telephone.
Joseph Corradino, Mayor Pinecrest, spoke to the reality of, “We can’t stop growth, but we can manage it.” The tripling and more in population since 1990 has had the effect of, “redeveloping all our institutions”, to adapt to changes. Pinecrest may have the greatest tree canopies of the different cities, yet that comes with old infrastructure. Wells are no longer common although septic tanks and old wooden power poles are, and affordable housing is severely limited. Another difference in Pinecrest is their location at the conflux of Highway 1, Palmetto Expressway, and Metro. They do have Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and while BRT is not the rail preferred by many, it is important to support for now.
Indeed, Eulois Cleckley, Director & CEO, Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works, and members of his team were on the agenda with a BRT update. Greg Harleston provided a presentation about The South Dade TransitWay Corridor (South Corridor) that began construction June 2021. The BRT system to connect from Florida City to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station features busses that resemble metro cars and technology to reduce travel time. Raised platform stations and roadbeds are designed as a precursor should ridership reach levels required to economically support rail. Questions and comments can be sent to SMARTSouth@miamidaded.gov and the entire plan can be seen at https://www.miamidade.gov/global/transportation/smart-plan-south-dade-transit-way-corridor.page
Lucia Soria, SDCC Chairwoman, was enthusiastic with the turnout and interaction. "The State of South Dade is an excellent event for the community, business owners and elected officials to come together. It allows the participants to understand what is happening in each individual Village, City or Town. As a whole, this meeting brings value by encouraging dialogue and rumors to be set aside. This year, my motto has been "Stronger together!" Our residents and businesses want to continue to live, work and play in such a rich and diverse community."
More details of the event can be obtained by contacting the South Dade Chamber of Commerce, www.southdadechamber.org; (305)247-2332.
