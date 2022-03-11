The College of the Florida Keys (CFK) will hold a virtual event for Monroe County high school students and their parents/ guardians to learn more about its Dual Enrollment (DE) opportunities on Thursday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Through DE, high school students can simultaneously earn college and high school credits at no cost to the student. The program provides a head start to college for students while potentially saving families thousands of dollars. At the virtual event, CFK will discuss the benefits of taking DE classes, requirements to participate, and the application process.
Interested students and parents can sign up for the event and learn more about the DE program by visiting the College’s website at CFK.edu/DE.
For more information DE, contact Nicole Gerrard, CFK Director of Academic Advising, at nicole.gerrard@cfk.edu.
