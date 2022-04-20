The College of the Florida Keys invites the community to join students and alumni seeking employment at their annual Job Fair on Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Upper Keys Center in Key Largo.
Job seekers are encouraged to come prepared with resumes and “dressed to impress” the wide range of local employers that are looking for qualified candidates to join their organizations.
The following businesses will be present:
• Advanced Urgent Care of the Florida Keys
• Casa Marina
• City of Key West
• Cornerstone Resource Alliance Inc.
• First State Bank of the Florida Keys
• Fury Water Adventures
• Grace Lutheran School
• Hawks Cay Resort
• Hersha Hospitality Management
• Holland America/Princess Alaska -
• Hyatt Hotels Corporation
• Monroe County Board of Commissioners
• Monroe County School District
• Monroe County Sheriff's Office
• MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
• Ocean Key Resort & Spa
• Opal Key Resort & Marina
• Oxitec
• Primerica in Key West
• Remington Hotels
• Samuel's House
• Spottswood Companies, Inc.
• Saint Mary Star of the Sea
• UPS (United Parcel Service)
• WestCare GulfCoast-Florida, Inc
Complete your CFK student or employer registration through Handshake today! Pre-Registration is not required for all others.
For more information, contact Greg Barroso, Jr., Coordinator, Student Success Services, at 305-809-3164 – Gregory.barroso1@cfk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.