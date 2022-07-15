$100 Kick-Starter Scholarships, gas card raffle, application fees waived
The College of the Florida Keys will hold “Fast Track to Fall” events the last week of July to help prospective students quickly get on a pathway toward their academic and career training goals this fall semester. There will be events at the Key West Campus on Tuesday, July 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and at the Upper Keys Center in Key Largo on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New student applications are due August 7 and classes begin August 19. New students who participate in a Fast Track to Fall session will have their application fee waived, a savings of $30, receive a $100 Kick-Starter Scholarship, and be entered in a gas card raffle.
Fast Track to Fall activities will connect future students and their families directly with knowledgeable CFK staff. Attendees will receive essential information about degree and certificate options as well as scholarships, financial aid, and payment plans, and personalized guidance through the application process.
Prospective students are encouraged to bring the following items, if readily available, to expedite the admissions process:
• Sealed official transcripts (college and high school)
• Two forms of proof of Florida residency (such as a Florida driver’s license and Florida vehicle registration)
• Official test scores (SAT, ACT, and/or PERT)
For more information about the opportunities available at CFK, visit the College’s website at cfk.edu or contact Marissa Owens, CFK Director of Recruitment, at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.