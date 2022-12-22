The College of the Florida Keys held its sixty-fifth Commencement
Exercises for the fall class of 2022 on Wednesday, December 14 in the
Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus.
Thirty-five graduates donned blue and orange graduation attire to receive their diplomas.
The College expects to award a combined total of 62 credentials, including bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and college credit certificates, to the fall class of 2022.
Captain Beth Regoli, the Commander of Naval Air Station Key West, delivered the Keynote Address to the class.
Graduate Antonina Stankova, who earned an Associate in Arts and an Associate in Science in Nursing, presented the Student Address to her fellow graduates.
The full ceremony can be viewed on the College’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TheCollegeoftheFloridaKeys.
Leading up to Commencement, the College held a nursing ceremony on
December 14 at its Upper Keys Center for students who completed their Associate of Science in Nursing this fall semester. Upon passing the national NCLEX-RN licensure exam, each will become a registered nurse.
CFK’s spring semester begins January 6. The College will be closed for the holidays December 16 through January 2.
Information about academic programs, steps to become a student, and ways to pay for college can be viewed on the College’s website at CFK.edu/FutureStudents.
