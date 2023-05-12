The College of the Florida Keys held its sixty-sixth Commencement Exercises for the spring class of 2023 on Friday, May 5 in the Tennessee Williams Theatre on the Key West Campus.
One hundred ten graduates donned blue and orange graduation attire to receive their diplomas. The College expects to award a combined total of approximately 120 credentials, including bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and college credit certificates, to spring graduates.
Isabella Filber, who earned an Associate in Science in Marine Environmental Technology, opened the ceremony with the Student Address. She also presented the Instructor of the Year award, which was a tie between Nursing instructor Laura Cox and Marine Resource Management instructor Dr. Matt Semcheski.
The College bestowed the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award to Dr. Kevin Mallinson.
Mallinson earned his nursing degree at CFK in 1987 before becoming one of the world’s top experts in HIV/AIDS nursing care.
Wall Street executive and philanthropist Ed Hajim delivered the Keynote Address to the class, sharing his inspiring life story of triumph over adversity in his speech. He also gave each graduate a signed copy of his book, “On the Road Less Traveled: An Unlikely Journey from the Orphanage to the Board Room.”
CFK President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra honored the recently retired Manager of the City of Key West Patti McLauchlin with the 2023 President’s Award. The award recognized her efforts to collaborate with the College on projects ranging from COVID-19 vaccinations to offshore water quality testing around the island.
The full ceremony can be viewed on the College’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TheCollegeoftheFloridaKeys.
Following Commencement, the College held a nursing ceremony for students who completed their Associate of Science in Nursing this spring semester. Upon passing the national NCLEX-RN licensure exam, each will become a registered nurse.
CFK’s summer semester begins May 15 and fall semester begins August 15. Information about academic programs, steps to become a student, and ways to pay for college can be viewed on the College’s website at CFK.edu/FutureStudents.
