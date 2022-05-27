On May 17, 2002, an over nine-year project to place a giant artificial reef underwater off Key Largo came to fruition when the 510 foot long, 83-foot-wide Spiegel Grove slipped, mostly and earlier than planned, beneath the waves.
The celebration of the 20th Anniversary and the telling of its story that Rob Bleser owner of Quiescence Diving Services and the Project Manager for the preparation and sinking of the ship said, “Hollywood could not have scripted in a hundred years” played out over two events held in Key Largo last week. Sponsored by the History of Diving Museum, the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, and the Monroe County Tourism Development Council (TDC) the events were a dive on the Spiegel and a reception and panel discussion that brought many of the key participants in the project together on Tuesday night.
The History of Diving Museum put together a 2-dive trip to the Spiegel Grove to celebrate the anniversary and to mount a commemorative plaque on the outside of the bridge. Sunday morning the 15th, the group of over 25 set out on Horizon Divers Cheeca View dive boat for the 35-minute trip to the wreck. On arrival approximately 6 miles offshore, conditions proved to be prefect with flat seas, no current and visibility of around 100 feet. Most of the divers were there to celebrate the 20th anniversary by enjoying the wreck and it’s abundant sea life, 3 of them had a mission to accomplish.
History of Diving Museum Executive Director Lisa Mongelia, Jon Hazelbaker, a member of the Museum’s Board, and Karen Berrios whose father and uncle both served on the Spiegel Grove were focused on mounting the plaque. The plaque was produced by the Spiegel Grove Association, a group of Navy and Marine Corps Veterans who served on the ship, to honor the long hours and hard work that were required to enable the Ship to continue to serve. Lisa and Jon lowered the plaque, supported by a lift bag, down the mooring line and to its previously prepared location. Karen then joined them to secure the plaque with nuts and bolts.
When asked about the background of the plaque, Lisa told the News Leader that the Association had sent it to Key Largo a number of years ago and that it had been stored waiting for an appropriate occasion, and that “with the 20th anniversary of the sinking coming up it seemed the perfect time to place the plaque.”
On the surface, Karen Berrios told us, “My Father, William Py, who is now deceased, served as the ships Command Master Chief, and my Uncle Joseph Py was later in charge of feeding the crew. I think my dad would be proud to have his ship continue to serve now as an artificial reef that has become such a beautiful ecosystem.” She continued, “With my hand on the plaque, I was thinking about my dad and knowing that at one time he would have been standing right there.”
The wreck / artificial reef of the Spiegel Grove that we dove on the 15th sits upright in 135 feet of water, but that was far from the case on May 17, 2002. The Spiegel was designated by the Navy as a Landing Ship Dock intended to support amphibious operations and was designed to partially sink to allow landing craft to enter and leave the ship. As final preparation for the sinking were underway the ship began taking on water in an unexpected way. Shortly after over 60 volunteer workers were evacuated the Spiegel rolled over and its stern sank to the bottom with its bow still at the surface.
We talked with Rob Bleser who was on board to be interviewed for a TDC video both on the way out to the dives and during the surface interval between dives. He told us, “The engineers who developed the sinking plan told us that there was a 1 in 6 chance of total success and a significant chance that the ship would turn turtle (go upside down). There were 110 ballast and oil tanks which had to be flooded in a specific sequence to partially sink the ship and then to stabilize it for the trip to the bottom.”
Later during Tuesday night's panel discussion, Bleser told the crowd at the Government Center in Key Largo, “As we were proceeding with the flooding the water level in the well deck came up more quickly than planned and though it paused for a minute at the correct mark, it started to again rise. One of our volunteers reported that water was coming through a watertight barrier in one of the engine rooms. That’s when we sounded the evacuation alarm.”
With the ship upside down and now a hazard to navigation the project group turned to Resolve Marine Group and volunteers from the Upper Keys diving community for help. On 10 June 2002 the Spiegel Grove finally reached the bottom though rather than upright it lay on its starboard side. It was still a viable artificial reef and a great SCUBA diving attraction.
In July of 2005 Hurricane Dennis brought only tropical storm conditions to South Florida and the Keys, but underwater it was a different story. While the storm was still close to Cuba it sent pressure waves up the reef line of the Keys which turned the Spiegel Grove upright. The TDC’s media relations director Andy Newman related to Tuesday night’s crowd that meteorologists at the Key West Weather Office told him that “it was like an underwater tsunami.”
On the first day suitable for diving after the storm passed the buoy maintenance team went out to check the mooring on the Spiegel and found that only 1 buoy remained on the surface indicating that the ship had changed orientation. Word quickly passed to Bleser and to another Key Largo dive operator, Spencer Slate who led the Spiegel Grove permitting and approval process through 12 governmental agencies. They both told spoke during the panel discussion of their happiness and pride to see the Spiegel finally in place as intended.
In a fitting conclusion to the Spiegel Grove story Lad Akins, now curator of marine conservation at the Frost Museum of Science, spoke during the panel discussion about the ongoing debate on whether artificial reefs such as the Spiegel produce more fish or merely move them from natural reef areas potentially making them more vulnerable. Akins who was at the time Executive Director of Key Largo’s Reef Environmental Education Foundation led a 5-year project to survey the Spiegel and 6 surrounding reefs. He said a month prior to the sinking “We saw 2 fish at the site.” Surveys of the other sites provided the REEF team with baseline data. In less than a month after the sinking Akins said that, “already 46 species of fish had shown up on the wreck.”
Periodic monitoring of both the Spiegel and the natural reef continued throughout the project. Akins related that at the study’s conclusion, “There were 191 species on the Spiegel with no detected reduction on any of the other sites.” He continued, “Now we’ve got Goliath Grouper and sharks that are resident on the wreck.”
The Spiegel Grove remains the 3rd largest ship to be intentionally sunk as an artificial reef and continues to draw divers from all over the world.
