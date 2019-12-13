Saturday night’s crowd of 2000 in Losner Park watches as Homestead’s Christmas tree comes alight during Homestead Main Street’s Holiday in the Park Celebration.
Featured Events
–
Total Wine - The Palms at Town and Country
Free
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 22
-
Dec 26
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.