The holiday season kicks off with a packed weekend. The Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has partnered with My Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE) to hold the first-time Homestead Live Arts and Culture Festival at 213 SW 3rd Court in the heart of South Homestead.
The two-day event will be Friday December 3, 2021, 5:00 to 10:00 pm and Saturday December 4th, 12:00 to 10:00 p.m.
The free event brings art, live music, artisans, businesses, and residents together where, “Homestead LIVE is a community space reimagined as a cultural destination to work, shop, and play!” Art exhibits, vendors, food trucks, and full bar will be on-going.
Kametra Driver, Director for Homestead CRA, provided the latest update. “We are very excited to launch this free family arts and cultural event in the SW neighborhood to coincide with Art Basel Weekend. It will be an exciting two days filled with live entertainment, art, and cultural activities for everyone, including our small business community. On Saturday, the CRA will host a special ice cream social for small businesses and a rap session about the Power and Impact of Media with HOT 105 radio personality Jill Tracy.”
Extra Friday features are an Adult Happy Hour 21+, at 5:30 p.m.; live music with Arnitris Williams, and DJ Spinz will be playing later. There are two sessions of Sip-N-Paint at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., hosted by Homestead Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey. These are Adults only, 21+, RSVP required, visit HomesteadLIVE.org.
The KIDz ZONE activities start Saturday at 12:30 with pottery and paint and another session at 2:40 p.m.; 1:45 is a short story time, with a percussion petting zoo at 2:15 p.m., and kids Zumba at 3:40 p.m.
Dance Groups will be on from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., and then a yoga class at 1:30 p.m., before the 2:30 - 2:40 p.m., Parade of Culture with Junkanoo and Mariachi. Adult Zumba follows at 3:00 p.m., and from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m., there will be various live music performances. More DJ tunes close out the night.
The special CRA Lounge on Saturday hosts the 2:00-4:00 p.m., Ice Cream Social for Small Businesses and at 4:30 p.m., Hot 105's Jill Tracy presents, “The Power & Impact of Media”.
Attendees are encouraged to park at the Homestead Station Transit Center, located at 4 South Krome Avenue, where there will be free shuttle service. For more information, go to https://www.homesteadlive.org
That’s not all though. As a before or after or separate event on Saturday, December 4th, join Homestead Main Street for their “Holiday Drive on Krome Avenue.” The popular two-hour event from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., will have the same set-up as last year where cars drive slowly up and down Krome to see the Seminole Theatre character actors in front of the Seminole Theatre with the South Dade High School Marching Band and Cheer Squad on the steps of the old Baptist Church. Some of the smiling, laughing groups lining the sidewalks in between will be Redland Christian Academy cheerleaders, Paramount Dance studio members, the Somerset Oaks Color Guard and Cheering Squad, and Expressions Dance Company at Donna Lee Studio of Dance. Santa and Mrs. Claus will of course be waving good cheer in front of the Homestead Town Hall Museum as DJ Shane plays nearby.
Honking of horns, shouts of holiday greetings, and plenty of shared joy are all part of this family-friendly free event. Follow Homestead Main Street, Inc on Facebook for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.