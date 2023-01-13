Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s dream of being measured by the content of your character proudly lives on in South Florida!
The following events are true testaments to this legacy, and highlight how the local community continues to spotlight Black achievements and giving back to those around and within it.
On January 7, Three Virtues Organization held their Prayer Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Loft celebrating Haitian Independence Day.
The Homestead non-profit organization’s annual event, returned in grand style after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, serving both American and traditional Haitian dishes such as Soup Joumou, a Haitian squash soup served in honor of the new year and Haitian Independence.
Among the crowd of area dignitaries - Miami-Dade’s District 9 Commissioner Kionne McGhee, and donors like Leon Medical, participants were also thoroughly entertained by Haitian dance performances and poetry.
In addition, Judge Lody Jean of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court served as the Keynote Speaker for the free morning event.
Born in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince to Lebanese immigrant parents there, Jean spoke about being supported throughout her career by the Haitian community, and thanking them for it.
“I can pinpoint how the Haitian community helped me every step of the way,”’ said Jean.
The breakfast concluded with Jean and others being awarded for their service in the community and contributions to Three Virtues Organization.
With a crowd as diverse as the menu, King’s message of inclusion was definitely and proudly on display at the event.
On January 13, Homestead and Florida City once again join forces to hold their Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at the Phichol Williams Community Center.
Taking place from 7-9 a.m., this year’s theme – ‘The Power of the Dream’ – will discuss how the dream continues, and how our individual dreams empower us to shine and rise within all areas.
Along with performances and recognitions of outstanding individuals, Dr. Anthony Reed of Miami’s Martin Memorial A.M.E. Church will serve as the Keynote Speaker, providing an uplifting lesson of hope; befitting the national holiday and man behind it.
Please visit www.city ofhomestead.com/mlk to register, as while the breakfast is free and open to the public, a reservation is needed to attend it.
And on January 16, residents can take part in honoring King’s mission of service by volunteering for the National Day of Service event at the Pine Rockland Preserve at Tropical Park from 9 a.m. to noon.
Supported by the South Dade NAACP, attendees will be able to hear about King’s extraordinary history and stories, while also learning about the work being done to protect endangered animals and plants: like the nearly extinct Crenulate Lead Plant, found only now in urban Miami-Dade County.
Students will even earn community hours in the process.
For information, (305) 209-0195; or e-mail South Dade Branch NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice chair Pam Brown-Eyo at eyomiami1@gmail.com.
With events like these, King’s iconic impact and lessons continue throughout our communities, ensuring his sacrifice and life are never forgotten.
