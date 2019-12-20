Enjoy the beautiful South Florida weather, explore nature, encounter wildlife, and spend time with family this Holiday Season on the Homestead National Parks Trolley.
The City of Homestead is offering a special Holiday Service of the Trolley every day December 26 – 31, 2019 in addition to the regular season running every weekend January 4, 2020 – April 12, 2020.
Trolley riders get free transportation, free parking, free guided tours, and free admission to Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park, and Homestead Bayfront Park when boarding the Trolley.
The Homestead National Parks Trolley may be boarded at Losner Park in Downtown Homestead at 104 N. Krome Avenue or at an additional stop at the Marriott Hotels complex located on Campbell Drive just east of Exit 2 of Florida’s Turnpike.
The trolley connects to bus routes from Miami-Dade County public
transportation, where there will be plenty of free parking adjacent to the trolley stop. In Downtown Homestead, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, visitors can enjoy local restaurants, watch a performance at the Seminole theatre, take in Homestead’s beautiful historic architecture, or visit the free Old Town Hall Museum before or after their visit to the parks.
The Trolley departs from Downtown Homestead to Everglades National Park’s Ernest F. Coe Visitor Center, where riders enjoy free entrance into the park to visit the Anhinga Trail. On the way back from Everglades, the Trolley will stop at the local iconic fruit stand, Robert Is Here, known for its exotic variety of fruit, fresh produce and delicious milkshakes. Trolley riders will have the opportunity to pre-order or browse the unique array of fruit.
The Trolley also travels to Biscayne National Park’s Dante Fascell
Visitor Center and boardwalk, where visitors can take the Island Boat Tour. Explore the crystal-clear waters of Biscayne Bay and the iconic Boca Chita Key with this exciting new service.
The Trolley Tours depart from the Dante Fascell Visitor Center at 10:00 am or 1:30 pm on select dates Thursday through Sunday. The Trolley makes an additional stop at Miami-Dade County’s Homestead Bayfront Park where visitors may swim at the atoll beach.
The trolley program is the result of efforts of the National Parks Conservation Association in collaboration with the National Park Service and the City of Homestead. The National Parks Conservation Association works to protect and enhance America’s national park system for current and future generations and is America’s voice for national parks.
For more information on the Homestead National Parks Trolley Holiday Trolley schedule and routes as well as ranger-guided tours at the National Parks and other activities, please visit: www.cityofhomestead.com/gateway.
