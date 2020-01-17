The community Martin Luther King Parade is this Saturday, January 18, 2020. The parade starts at 12 noon, going east on 4th Street to 6th Avenue, south on 6th
Ave. and into Florida City's Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW 6th Avenue, Florida City. There will be entertainment and food trucks. For more information contact Jeffrey Brown at 786-286-8783.
