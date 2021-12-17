Families will be able to get together on Saturday afternoon at the Greater St. Matthew Holiness Church, 1238 NW Ninth Ave, to enjoy a holiday carnival.
Florida City Commissioner James Gold is spearheading a toy drive and is seeking toy donations for lower income children to be given away at the carnival. The event will include a bounce house, rock climbing wall and a train for children.
“This will be a good event. This will give all of us elected officials an opportunity to give back to the community,” said Gold.
Commissioner Eugene Berry commented. “This will be great. It is all for the kids,” he said.
Mayor Otis Walllace said, “I am looking forward to going to this carnival. It will be good for the kids.”
