The Card Sound Toll Annual Pass is available for purchase at the Monroe County Building Department Office in the Visitor’s Center at the Ocean Reef Club on Tuesdays through Thursdays through Dec. 18 and then from Dec. 30 through Jan. 30.
The Annual Pass is also available for purchase at the Murray Nelson Building in Suite 220 on Mondays and Fridays through Dec. 13 and then from Dec. 30 until Jan. 31. Offices are open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The annual pass allows unlimited trips for the registered two-axle vehicle through the toll plaza. The pass can be used from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, and the cost for the 2020 calendar year is $370 payable by check or credit/debit card. Credit cards will include a $7.50 convenience fee.
More information on the two Card Sound Toll discount programs and the Card Sound Toll Annual Pass application can be found at . For questions, call the Card Sound Toll Superintendent Don Crouch at 305-797-1702 or 305-453-8761.
