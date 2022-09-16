A new toll rate on Card Sound Road will be effective on Oct. 1, 2022. The toll adjustment is following the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.
Sunpass
• $1.74 for two-axle vehicles: cars, pickup trucks, or motorcycles
• $3.42 for three-axles
• $1.14 per each additional axle
Toll-By-Plate
• $2.61 for two-axle vehicles: cars, pickup trucks, or motorcycles
• $5.13 for three-axles
• $1.71 per each additional axle
The toll is completely electronic using Toll-By-Plate, SunPass, or another highway pass like E-Pass or EZ-Pass. No cash is accepted at the toll. The toll helps fund maintenance costs of the road and future repair and replacement of the five bridges along Card Sound Road.
Two discount programs are available for drivers with a two-axle vehicle and a good-standing SunPass account.
• Monthly Discount Program: Drivers do not need to sign up for the monthly discount program and will automatically receive a 40 percent rebate on their SunPass account after any calendar month that 28 or more one-way trips are made through the toll.
• Annual Pass: The annual pass is for frequent users and allows for unlimited trips through the toll. The fee is $420 annually and runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023. The annual pass will be available for purchase in December 2022 and January 2023. Additional annual pass program details will be released later this year.
For more information on the toll and discount programs, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/cardsoundtoll.
