A new toll rate on Card Sound Road will be effective on Oct. 1, 2019. The toll adjustment is in accordance with the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.
• $1.54 for two-axle vehicles: cars, pickup trucks or motorcycles
• $3.06 for three-axles
• $4.08 for four-axles
• $5.10 for five-axles
• $1.02 per additional axle
The toll is completely electronic using Toll-By-Plate or SunPass. No cash is accepted at the toll. The toll helps fund maintenance costs of the road and future repair and replacement of the five bridges along Card Sound Road.
Two discount programs are available for Monroe County residents with two-axle vehicles that use SunPass and have an account in good standing. The two programs are the monthly discount program, which requires no enrollment, and the annual pass program.
Drivers do not need to sign up for the monthly discount program. Drivers will automatically receive a 40 percent rebate on their SunPass account after any calendar month that 28 or more one-way trips are made through the toll.
The annual pass is for frequent users and allows for unlimited trips through the toll. The fee is $370 per year and runs from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Additional information on how to obtain an annual pass will be released later this year.
For more information on the toll and discount programs, visit www.monroecounty-fl.gov/cardsoundtoll
