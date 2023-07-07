As June began to wind down, so did the previous version of the Capri Restaurant.
Last Tuesday, June 26th, the restaurant was sold to the Cruz Family, who also own the Mexican restaurant Maya Mex at 886 North Krome Avenue.
Jim Accursio – owner of the Capri Restaurant, and son of its founder Richard Accursio – explained the biggest change in the new transition will have the original dining room now serving Mexican food there, while the King Richard room (named after his dad) will continue serving Italian food as they have since 1958.
Accursio enthusiastically looks forward to this new phase for the restaurant.
“I think it’s a great idea, they’ll have two restaurants at the same location,” said Accursio.
While his two daughters have their own careers, and didn’t want to get into the restaurant business, Accursio said, he believes the Capri is in capable hands now.
“I think they’ll do real well, they’re experienced restaurant people, they’re hard working,” said Accursio. “They’ve already been successful in the Mexican restaurant, and they have relatives that work in Italian restaurants in California, so they understand what needs to be done.”
Accursio said the existing workers at the Capri are also going to be taken care of as well.
“We were able to assure that all of the current employees that we had working for us had jobs at the same position that they had with me,” said Accursio, “and that was a priority too, because a lot of these people have been working with us for years.”
Still standing after all those years, the next course for the Capri Restaurant looks to be as exciting as the new food that will be available in it, ensuring it will be around for even more years to come.
