On Sunday, The University of Miami Hurricanes Basketball team won the Midwest Regional Championship. In a thrilling come back from a 13 point, 2nd half deficit, the Canes won 88-81 against second-seeded Texas.
The Canes move on to the Final Four, playing the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, April 1st at 8:49 pm.
Canes Corner's Bo Healey will have all of the exciting details from the weekend in his column on Friday. For now, enjoy some of Bo's pictures from Sunday's game.
(0) comments
