The field continues to get more crowded in a South Florida Senate district that will open next year when Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, steps down because of term limits.
Homestead Republican Alexandria Suarez opened a campaign account Friday, becoming the fourth candidate to enter the 2020 race in Senate District 39, which is made up of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County, according to the state Division of Elections website. Suarez joined Republicans Angie Chirino and Daniel Enrique Sotelo and Democrat Anna Hochkammer, who opened accounts
earlier for the race.
