If you live around the Key Largo area, expect to see more work on the canals. Efforts will be made to improve the near shore water quality. Monroe County has been designated as an Area of Critical State Concern and was re-approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“The County is in a critical area of state concern. The State has given us $25 million with the Stewardship Act and this money will go to projects such as clearing out the canals,” said Kristen Livengood, spokesperson for Monroe County.
A main goal in the Key Largo area will be restoring the canals. Some were dug too deep and this means there is little oxygen in the canal. The canals have become dead zones. An important goal will be to clean out all the muck and decaying vegetation at the bottom of the canals. The bottoms will be raised from about 30 feet to seven feet. This will encourage sea grass and other sea life to flourish.
The current reporting year had 10 tasks for Monroe County to complete, and the County achieved all 10 of the tasks. Highlights of the report include canal restoration, water quality monitoring, wastewater connections, and hurricane evacuation strategies.
Monroe County is now working with its water quality improvement and restoration project on canal #84 in Rock Harbor in Key Largo. The restoration project is funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Keys Stewardship grant. Canal #84 is rated as a poor water quality canal that does not meet the State's minimum thresholds for dissolved oxygen levels in the canal.
For this project, 32 truckloads of decaying organic vegetation were removed over the past 60 days. The organic removal process removes the decaying material on the canal's bottom that affects oxygen and can also cause a strong sulfur (rotten egg) odor.
The backfilling of the canal areas that are too deep started earlier this month, with 235 truckloads of fill material anticipated to be deposited into the canal before it is finished. Backfilling raises the canal bottom to an optimum depth about 7 feet deep to allow maximum flushing and tidal flow in and out of the canal. These restoration techniques will increase the amount of oxygen in the canal, increasing its health and the amount of marine life in it. The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2022.
The residents will be installing and maintaining an air curtain to keep seaweed from re-entering the canal once the project is complete.
The County also received a Hurricane Irma grant from the State Department of Economic Opportunity for breakwater repairs outside of this canal, which are scheduled to begin this year.
