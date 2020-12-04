Florida’s proposed Canadian Prescription Drug Importation Program plan was submitted for final federal review and, as expected, was challenged immediately in court.
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Partnership for Safe Medicines and the Council for Affordable Health Coverage filed a lawsuit Monday challenging Florida’s drug import plan proposed under rules finalized by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar in July.
The lawsuit argues there is not enough evidence to support assurances drug importation programs are safe or will produce significant cost savings for consumers. The plaintiffs also contend Azar’s decision to allow states to make those determinations is flawed.
After failing to dissuade lawmakers in a growing number of states from approving prospective pharmaceutical import programs, the pharmaceutical industry was expected to step up legal and political pressure at the federal regulatory and congressional levels once the momentum shifted to Washington, where the industry invests the lion’s share of its lobbying resources.
According to the National Institute on Money in Politics, the pharmaceutical industry contributed nearly $19 million to state elections in 2018 – one-third of the $56 million it spent on congressional campaigns.
Florida lawmakers in 2019 adopted House Bill 19, which created three state-backed programs to import cheaper prescription drugs. Establishing such a program was one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first announced priorities upon assuming office in January 2019.
In 2020, lawmakers adopted House Bill 23, which creates an Antergovernmental structure administered by the AHCA to purchase pharmaceuticals from Health Canada and earmarked $20.4 million in this year’s budget to hire a contractor to get the program off the ground.
Under the state’s final Section 804 Importation Proposal (SIP) plan, Floridians who need “maintenance medications” to help with “chronic health conditions,” such as asthma, COPD, diabetes and HIV/AIDS, will be among the first to benefit from the Canadian import program.
“For far too long Floridians have been paying exorbitant prices for prescription drugs,” DeSantis said Monday in a statement.
AHCA Acting Secretary Shevaun Harris said. “I know that this crucial step Florida is taking toward effective change will be a catalyst for other states around the nation to follow. We will continue to work hard to bring down these prices that have burdened too many Floridians.”
