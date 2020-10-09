Your help is needed to tell the stories of one of the best preserved Nike Hercules Missile Bases remaining in the United States.
Built by the US Army Corps of Engineers at the height of the Cold War the HM-69 Nike Missile Base is now being preserved in Everglades National Park and interpreted for the benefit of current and future generations.
The park is looking for a few dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to commit to volunteering one day per week from early-December 2020 to early-April 2021 to staff the Nike Missile Site “Open House” from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Volunteers will be provided with training, reference material, and uniform items (shirt, cap and nametag).
The park prioritizes the safety and health of volunteers, the visiting public, and staff and adheres to federal, state, and local public health guidance.
If interested in becoming a volunteer please contact Nike Interpreter Daniel Agudelo at 305-242-7015 or daniel_agudelo@nps.gov
