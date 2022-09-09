Tampa and Miami in June topped 18 other major metropolitan areas in growth in housing prices when compared to a year earlier, according to an analysis released Tuesday.
Here are year-over-year increases in the areas:
— Tampa: 35 percent
— Miami: 33 percent
— Dallas: 28.2 percent
— Phoenix: 26.6 percent
— Charlotte: 25.5 percent
— Las Vegas: 25.1 percent
— Atlanta: 24.8 percent
— San Diego: 21.6 percent
— Denver 19.3 percent
— Los Angeles: 19.3 percent
— Seattle: 19.2 percent
— San Francisco: 16.1 percent
— Boston: 14.9 percent
— Portland: 14.7 percent
— New York: 14.6 percent
— Detroit: 13.2 percent
— Chicago: 13.1 percent
— Cleveland: 12.8 percent
— Washington, D.C.: 10.8 percent
— Minneapolis: 10.4 percent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.