The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released a report that showed drug-related deaths increased by 17 percent in 2020. Here are regional numbers of deaths in which the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl was found in the bodies of the people who died. In some cases fentanyl was the only drug found; in many, fentanyl was found in combination with other drugs. The report presents the numbers by the state’s medical-examiner districts:
--- District 17 (Fort Lauderdale area): 642
--- District 15 (West Palm Beach area): 634
--- District 6 (St. Petersburg area): 591
--- District 4 (Jacksonville area): 588
--- District 9 (Orlando area): 405
--- District 13 (Tampa area): 339
--- District 11 (Miami area): 334
--- District 7 (Daytona Beach area): 301
--- District 21 (Fort Myers area): 288
--- District 18 (Melbourne area): 279
--- District 12 (Sarasota area): 224
--- District 5 (Leesburg area): 213
--- District 1 (Pensacola area): 199
--- District 19 (Fort Pierce area): 158
--- District 10 (Lakeland area): 134
--- District 25 (Kissimmee area): 98
--- District 23 (St. Augustine area): 77
--- District 20 (Naples area): 76
--- District 8 (Gainesville area): 51
--- District 14 (Panama City area): 48
--- District 24 (Sanford area): 45
--- District 2 (Tallahassee area): 29
--- District 22 (Port Charlotte area): 26
--- District 3 (Live Oak area): 15
--- District 16 (Florida Keys area): 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.